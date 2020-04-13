The family of 59-year old James Onyango has condemned the manner in which their kin was buried in Siaya County.

According to family members, some of whom are now quarantined, they had just been informed that James had died of coronavirus.

His brother Zack Onyango, who is quarantined termed the burial as a “disregard for family rights” saying his brother was “buried like a dog”.

“Luo culture does not allow someone to be buried at night like a dog the way they did to my brother. This thing will affect the kids,” Zack lamented.

James Oyugi, Siaya man who was buried at night

Interfering with Luo culture

The family demanded that their kin be exhumed and taken to the mortuary before they set a burial date for him.

“We want the body to be removed from the grave then taken to the mortuary then we can set a day and bury him in a coffin,” Zack stated.

After the video of the burial was shared online, social media users condemned the act which forced

Governor Cornell Rasanga to issue an apology and establish a team to probe the matter.