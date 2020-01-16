Police bust cartel repackaging expired GoK Sanitary Towels

Police in Juja, Kiambu County, have impounded over 300,000 pieces of expired sanitary towels while being repackaged.

The sanitary towels were labelled Government of Kenya (GoK) at a residential house which is under construction in Witeithie Estate, Juja.

In photographs seen by Pulselive.co.ke, the sanitary towels were from Mombasa, Kilifi, Murang’a and Kiambu counties.

Police are looking for Stephen Muchoki, the owner of the premises, who is still at large.

Juja Sub-county Police Commander Dorothy Migarusha, said Muchoki, who is a renowned businessman, has been transacting the illegal business.

“Some residents have told us that these sanitary towels were brought here back in 2018 and that Mr Muchoki leaves this unfinished house with loaded sacks to an unknown destination," Migarusha said.

"We are looking for him to explain how government property landed in his house and why,” he added.

In 2019, Education CS George Magoha raised concerns that schoolgirls were not receiving free sanitary towels despite the government allocating millions to support the programme.