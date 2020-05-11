A police officer has been charged with the shooting to death a man in Mathare Constituency while enforcing the curfew.

The police officer will be held at Muthaiga Police Station until Thursday.

Last week the death of 36-year-old Vitalis Owino in Mathare sparked protests from area residents who accused police of being behind his demise.

Residents wrapped the body in a white sheet and ferried it in a cart from Mathare to Muthaiga police station to demand justice.

File image of police on patrol in Nairobi's Mathare area

Mathare protests

According to witnesses, Owino was killed at Matahre Phase 4 area while police conducted patrols in the area.

They pulled the body in a cart while carrying branches chanting “hii sio corona” (this is not corona).

The protesters were dispersed police using teargas outside Muthaiga police station as police received the body.

Although coronavirus policies and regulations have been put to save lives, police have been criticized for using excessive force.