A police officer who shot a trader in Kisii County on Sunday is facing a murder charge, according to County police commander Jebel Munene.

The shooting of the hawker who sells sanitisers and masks sparked protests in Kisii on Sunday.

Area residents involved police in running battles protesting against the shooting which later lead to the torching of a police station.

The victim was accused of selling fake sanitizer moments before he was arrested.

It is not clear under what circumstances the deceased was shot by the officer from Rioma in Kitutu Chache South, Kisii.