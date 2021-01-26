All Saints Cathedral provost Reverend Sammy Wainaina has revealed details behind the handouts given by politicians during church services.

While warning his fellow clergymen, Rev. Wainaina disclosed that the millions given at pulpits come with conditions.

"What I'm telling my fellow clergy and church leaders is this is wrong. Who has the right to come and speak there [at the pulpit]? That is your domain, stop! If you have been doing this, stop, it is wrong!

"I felt that I needed to correct that misconception that the church survives on politicians. By the way, and this I can prove, most of them give bouncing cheques. Some have even given cheques and sent their assistants to come collect saying that 'Mheshimiwa wants to bring cash later.' Politicians have their own agenda, and they utilize every opportunity to sell that agenda and loot this nation," Rev. Wainaina admonished.

Sunday Sermon

Rev. Wainaina was defending remarks he made during a church service on January 24, 2020 where he also criticized the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

"We have money for BBI yet it will only benefit a few people...BBI will not solve your problems. We have money for BBI but we don't have money to build schools and our children are learning under trees," the clergyman stated during his sermon.