Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has opened up on the threats, abuses and intimidation that he expects at Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting on Monday.

Taking to social media, Kuria lamented that the tirade of abusers and derogatory remarks would flow freely for everyone at the meeting, regardless of the age or social standing.

“Shenzi! Kumanina! Wajinga! Kama wewe ni mwanaume ongea hapa! Na hauna chochote! These are words we will hear on Monday at the Jubilee PG being said to grandmothers & grandfathers like Hon Kimani Ngunjiri & Hon Jayne Kihara & to 24-year-old Hon John Paul Mwirigi in equal measure” wrote Kuria.

Moses Kuria's post on Facebook

President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the party leaders has summoned Jubilee Party MPs to the second parliamentary group in less than a month meeting on Monday, 22 June 2020 as divisions continue to play out with Deputy President William Ruto launching Jubilee Asili Centre and meeting rebel MPs.

The Jubilee party leader will chair the virtual meeting from State House while the MPs will converge at the Kenyatta International Conventional Center (KICC).

Jubilee parliamentary group meetings have often been full of tension in recent months amid tension, open rebellion and division in the party.

The last meeting held on 02 June was no different as President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the party leader stamped his authority in a bid to restore order in the party.

Participants at the meeting confirmed that they were actually lectured, with only the President, his deputy William Ruto and Secretary General Raphael Tuju addressing the gathering.