Kalonzo appointed to lead Azimio's delegation ahead of talks with Ruto camp

The party on Monday, July 31, reiterated its commitment to engaging in inclusive dialogue, aiming for a speedy and sustainable resolution to the country's pressing issues.

In a statement, Azimo said that its delegation would be led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kalonzo Musyoka and other Azimio leaders addressing the press

Other team members named are Opiyo Wandayi, the Leader of the Minority Party in the National Assembly, Eugene Wamalwa, the Party Leader of DAP, Okon'go Omogeni, Senator for Nyamira and Amina Mnyazi, MP for Malindi.

The exclusion of Azimio co-principal Martha Karua has fueled speculation about the reasons for her exclusion.

In the press statement, the party asserted its commitment to open dialogue, emphasizing that no party involved in the negotiations should dictate the agenda to others.

The opposition said it firmly supports the government's right to raise all pertinent issues during the talks, just as it will present its concerns to the table.

"Our position remains that no party to these negotiations can claim a right to determine for the other what to raise and what not to raise.

"Azimio will respect Kenya Kwanza's right to bring all its issues to the table. We expect Kenya Kwanza to do the same with our issues," the statement read.

According to the opposition, their delegation's mandate is to address crucial topics that are vital to the nation's well-being.

These include the high cost of living, an audit of the 2022 Elections, the bipartisan reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), inclusivity in national affairs, and respect for political parties in line with the constitution.

Azimio la Umoja also emphasized the urgency of the talks and proposed a time-bound program, expecting the discussions to span one month starting from August 1, 2023.