Details have emerged of a last minute intervention by President Uhuru Kenyatta which Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula ditch a meeting convened by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies and instead take part in the Building Bridges Initiative forum led by Raila Odinga.

Sunday Nation reports that the president called Mudavadi on Friday evening, just a few hours to the meeting and relayed to him (Mudavadi) that his support is needed for the BBI report to gain popular support in the Western region.

The publication quoted a source close to the president recounting the phone call and the events of the evening that saw Mudavadi and Wetangula make a surprise attendance at the event held on Saturday 18 Jan 2020 at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega.

"Mudavadi explained his misgivings that the meeting had been turned into a decoy for promotion of political interests as opposed to BBI ideals.

"But the President told him he needed his support," said the source.

Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula flanked by other leaders at Bukhungu stadium

The Amani National Congress party leader was then reportedly tasked with bringing Moses Wetangula on board.

Reports indicate that like Mudavadi, Wetangula expressed reservations about the Bukhungu meeting, terming it an ODM affair.

The President is reported to have promised the two leaders fast action on issues affecting Western region, key among them, the collapsed Mumias Sugar factory.

"The president assured the ANC party leader that he has since requested for the report and will make necessary policy directives in a rescue plan that will ensure the interests of farmers from the region are catered for," added the source.

Concerns had been expressed from some quarters that if the two leaders failed to attend the Bukhungu meeting, the BBI would be dismissed as a divisive initiative and would beat its primary purpose of uniting Kenyans.