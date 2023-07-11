Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, has addressed the recent controversy surrounding his relationship with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.
I'm like an orphan - Jalang'o speaks on being ejected from Raila's inner circle
Jalang'o revealed that he has been removed from all ODM communication channels
The first-term MP who was elected on an ODM ticket, clarified that he has not left the party, despite allegations claiming otherwise.
Speaking to NTV on Monday July 10, Jalang'o expressed gratitude to ODM and its leader Raila Odinga for giving him the opportunity to represent the Lang'ata constituency.
Why Jalang'o has been blocked from meeting Raila
However, Jalang'o revealed that he has faced consequences within the party following a meeting he had with President William Ruto at State House.
He disclosed that he was subsequently removed from all ODM communications channels, leaving him uninformed about party affairs.
Jalang'o described the situation as difficult, feeling like an orphan within the party that once sponsored him.
"Imekuwa tena siwezi husika kwa chochote ambacho kinahusu chama. Sasa hivi, nimetolewa katika communications channels zote za chama. So, siwezi jua chochote ambacho kinaendea sitaelezwa na pia sitajua.
"(At the moment, I have been removed from all the ODM communications channels. I am in total darkness since I don't know what is happening)," he said.
Expressing his frustration, Jalang'o shared that he has been prevented from meeting Raila Odinga by individuals close to the former prime minister.
He lamented the lack of opportunities to engage with Raila and expressed disappointment in being treated as an outcast within the party.
"Huwa ni wakati mgumu sana kwani uko tu kama yatima pale. Sikuwahi jua ingefikia hapa. Lakini hii yote ni kwa sababu nafanya kazi na rais. Naelewa wakati wa siasa umeisha sasa ni wakati wa kujaribu kufanya kazi na serikali ambayo ipo.
"(I am now in ODM as an orphan. I never knew it could get to this extend but I know it is because I chose to work with the government of the day)," Jalang'o further stated.
Despite the challenges, Jalang'o maintained that he has not betrayed anyone and hopes for a resolution.
Jalango's choice to work with William Ruto
Jalang'o attributed the backlash he has faced to his decision to collaborate with the government led by President Ruto.
He acknowledged that the era of politics has ended and it is now time to focus on working with the existing government.
He stated that he admires William Ruto's attitude and by working with him, he only aims to improve status of his constituents.
