Kenyan TV's satirical gems: 'Bulls Eye' & 3 news segements which made news enjoyable

Here are four satirical news segments which Kenyans fell in love with.

Bull's Eye - NTV

'Bulls Eye' on NTV stood out as a refreshing and entertaining departure from the norm. This satirical news segment has managed to capture the hearts of viewers with its witty humour and sharp political commentary.

Hosted by Emmanuel Juma, 'Bulls Eye' takes a unique approach to current events and societal issues. It combines humour, satire, and a healthy dose of irreverence to provide a fresh perspective on pressing matters.

The show had been airing on NTV since 2005 until it was terminated in 2018 when Juma left the station.

Described by viewers as a welcome distraction from the normal news, the segment had been a household program airing for more than 12 years.

Taking a comical view of the headlines and using perfectly timed clips and sound effects that accentuate viral moments, the show provides the much-needed comical relief that characterizes the Kenyan political scene.

Truth Meter - Citizen TV

When we hear of Citizen TV’s 'Truth Meter,' only one name comes to mind: Willis Raburu. For some time now, the outspoken Moi University graduate has been the man behind the much-heated political satire that airs on Fridays.

With a sharp sense of humour and a firm grasp of social trends, Raburu has carved a name for himself in the media space thanks to how he covered the light moments in the political space.

Ali Mtenzi - Sokomoko

Ali Mtenzi is one of the finest Swahili journalists in Kenya. Until his exit to work for the Mombasa County Government in the governor's press service, Mtenzi's voice was behind the Swahili political satire news segment 'Sokomoko.'

Before 'Sokomoko,' Ali was also the man behind 'Kukurukakara' and 'Heka Heka' on KTN and Citizen TV, respectively.

Mirindimo - Paul Nabiswa

"Mirindimo" was a similar show to "Kukuru Kakara," which was hosted by former KTN News journalist Paul Nabiswa.

"Mirindimo" used catchy sound bites from the political space that resonated with audiences, giving viewers relief from the political news.