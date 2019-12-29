The latest attempt by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa to attack Raila Odinga backfired badly after Kenyans on Twitter turned their wrath on him, roasting him mercilessly with facts.

With a screenshot of an article titled “All Raila Wants is Power-Mudavadi” which was published in The Standard, the legislator gave his ‘skewed’ analysis, stating that millions of Kenyans are aware of Raila’s ambitions.

@MusaliaMudavadi knows this. I know it. You know it, just as millions of other Kenyans know it. The Deceit and Hypocrisy is all about this. Tusiwe Wajinga” Wrote the MP.

Kimani Ichungwah's roasted badly on Twitter as his latest attack on Raila backfires

Netizens were quick to REMIND HIM OF Deputy President William Ruto’s ambitions which he (Ichungwah) religiously supports with some telling him to his face that he is using the headline to advance a political agenda for DP Ruto.

Frozen was quick to awaken the MP from his selective amnesia, reminding him that Kenyans are a lot wiser in a post that read: “And what does your master want? Kenyans are fools not to know.”

@Alejandrosteve1 noted with concern that Raila is indeed causing discomfort and sleepless nights to the lawmaker, judging from the time he posted the comment. @KIMANIICHUNGWAH @Oleitumbi and @MusaliaMudavadi the wee hours of the night, somebody is up to tweet. Raila is really causing sleepless nights. Na maze amedoze”.

Several pointed out that all others including Musalia Mudavadi and DP Ruto are also after power, making it clear that it is not a crime for Raila to be after power.

Below are more reactions on Twitter.