Details have emerged on how impeached Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu’s wife and daughters received millions of shillings within a year of his getting into office.

A report published in the Sunday Nation indicate that Waititu’s wife and daughters cashed in nearly 20 Million shillings in questionable dealings within 18 months.

The publication reported that a total of five companies directly owned by Waitutu’s wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u and their two daughters, Monica Njeri Ndung’u and Diana Wangoko Ndung’u transacted business worth Sh18,871,398 with the county before Waititu found himself dogged by corruption allegations.

The companies in question are Suwanga Ltd, Modiba Ltd, Beedee Management Services Ltd, Connex Logistics Ltd, and Bins Management Services Ltd.

From right Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan Ndung'u and their daughter Dr Njeri Ndung'u after they were released from the EACC headquarters

Despite the gravity of the matter, the embattled governor chose not to respond to the reports when his comment was sought on the same, instead responding via a text that read: “Get the proper details with evidence.”

Waititu found himself in the eye of the storm with DCI closing in over corruption and conflict of interest charges together with his wife in relation to a Sh588 million tender.

Payments processed

Unlike is common when payment to contractors delay, Waititu's wife and daughter appear to be lucky as all payments were processed and made almost instantly and latest within a week.

Suwanga Ltd was which registered on June 9, 2017 has Waititu’s wife as the sole shareholder and was invited to submitt a bid of Sh3,999,835, which was paid on January 30, 2018 as indicated in a payment voucher dated the same day.

File image of Ferdinand Waititu in court

Another company, Modiba Management Services Ltd was registered on November 1, 2017 with Mr Waitutu’s daughter, Monica Ndung’u listed as its sole shareholder.

On November 29, 2017 the company was invited by Kiambu county government to submit a quote for supplying 30 tyres. Documents indicate that the company quoted Sh874,000, which is way above the market rate and was paid a week later, on December 6, 2017.