One of Kenya's youngest speakers Douglas Mbilu wins continental award

This announcement was made The Business Executive Group in partnership with Air Tanzania Company Limited and Tanzania Investment & Consultant Group.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dar es Salaam Serena Hotel on April 23, 2024, during a special gala event.

The African Outstanding Professional’s Award, now in its third year, recognizes individuals across the continent who have demonstrated exceptional performance, capabilities, and achievements in their respective sectors.

Makueni County Assembly Speaker Douglas Mbilu Pulse Live Kenya

Speaker Mbilu, one of Kenya's youngest county speakers, has been selected based on an internal assessment conducted by the organizers, which highlights his contributions and accomplishments within the public service sector.

The award ceremony will be preceded by the Pan African Conference, which aims to address various critical topics such as professional conduct, ethics, and the impact of professionals on Africa’s socio-economic growth.

The theme for this year's conference is “Enhancing Professionalism in Africa for Achieving Premium Results.”

The conference will feature discussions and presentations by various world-class professionals and is expected to foster dialogue on improving professional standards across the continent.

Speaker Mbilu’s award not only recognizes his individual excellence but also places him among a select group of professionals considered pivotal for driving significant development and progress in Africa.

Douglas Mbilu education & career profile

He has had a successful career in both public service and health sectors.

Speaker Mbilu pursued higher education at the University of Nairobi, where he completed his Bachelor of Arts in 2012, followed by a Master of Arts in Project Planning in 2022.

Mbilu has worked in orthopedics at the Ministry of Health from 2009 to 2013.

His transition from healthcare to administrative roles began in 2013 when he was appointed as the Chief of Staff for the County Government of Makueni, a position he held until 2015.

In 2015, Hon. Mbilu's career took a significant turn as he was appointed as the county minister for Water and Climate Change by former governor Kivutha Kibwana.

His efforts in this role were well recognized, paving the way for his entry into legislative leadership.

Mbilu's political career escalated when he was first elected as the Speaker of the County Assembly of Makueni in 2017.