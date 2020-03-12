Deputy President William Ruto has lamented that 99 percent of Members of Parliament who have been asking him to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta, have never voted for him.

In a tweet, the Deputy President insisted that he had campaigned, voted and supported the President Kenyatta in the four different elections that he has vied for presidency.

He went on to say that accusations leveled against him were also leveled against the Uhuru-Ruto and Jubilee governments before. DP Ruto called on his supporters to ignore the accusations.

“99% of MPs pretending to give me lectures on supporting UKenyatta have NEVER voted for him. I have CAMPAIGNED, VOTED & SUPPORTED him in the 4 elections he ran for president. The NOT new nonsensical insults/ sterile accusations spewed were against UHURUTO/Jubilee in the past. IGNORE,” tweeted Ruto.

DP William Ruto's tweet

War on President Uhuru

The DP's words came after a section of MPs allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga issued a hard-hitting statement against the person and character of Deputy President William Ruto over his comments on the murder of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.

The group accused the DP of undermining President Uhuru and Odinga’s quest to have a unified and peaceful nation. The group also questioned Ruto's integrity.

“The Deputy President has questioned the formulation and implementation of these noble objectives. Despite national and international acclaim and approval of the Building Bridges Initiative the Deputy President has openly fought against it. The narrative of peace, justice and reconciliation is total anathema to the Deputy President. The brazen attacks on the government and public institutions have been extended to the social media and targeted varied groups in society,” read part of the statement.