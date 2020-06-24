Mwangi Kiunjuri launches own party

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has launched his own political party, called The Service Party of Kenya (TSP).

The former CS who launched the party on Wednesday said that the party will focus more on service to the people of Kenya and to God.

“Over the past few months together with like-minded Kenyans, friends, supporters and well-wishers have had intensive listening engagements that have led us to what we are here to present to you. The entry of The Service Party of Kenya, into Kenyan politics,” said Kiunjuri.

The former CS mentioned that TSP is a fully registered party in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution of Kenya.

Mr. Kiunjuri pointed out that TSP will be a grassroots, national party that will not only be the voice of ordinary Kenyans but also one that will approach politics differently.

“We are deeply aware and saddened by the enduring divisions, persistent quarreling and the general slide towards divisionism that has become part of our politics. We therefore come with an honest realization that service cannot be effectively delivered in this kind of environment. We want to listen to Kenyans, build our Agenda from the grassroots up, prioritize the most heartfelt issues keeping Kenyans sleepless,” added Kiunjuri.