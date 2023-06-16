The sports category has moved to a new website.

ODM goes after Jalang'o, Babu Owino, Passaris, Otiende Amollo & 24 other MPs

Denis Mwangi

No sacred cows as Edwin Sifuna starts disciplinary proceedings against 28 ODM MPs including close Raila Odinga allies

ODM party leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna
ODM party leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has given Lang’ata MP Jalang’o, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris, chairman John Mbadi and 24 other ODM legislators 48 hours to defend their conduct.

This comes after four opposition MPs voted for the Finance Bill 2023 which sailed through to the third and final reading, while 24 others were absent during the vote.

The listed legislators have been told to explain why disciplinary measures should not be taken against them.

Those who supported the bill include Esther Passaris (Nairobi), Aden Adow Mohamed (Wajir South Constituency), Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo (Gem Constituency) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South Constituency).

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris and the late Rose Onunga
ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris and the late Rose Onunga ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris and the late Rose Onunga Pulse Live Kenya

Top ODM honchos and close allies of party leader Raila Odinga have also not been spared in the summons, with the likes of party chairman John Mbadi, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, and Makadara MP George Aladwa named in the list.

In line with the Party's disciplinary rules, notices to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken have been issued to the said members. They are expected to respond within the next 48 hours,” ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said.

READ: Esther Passaris breaks ranks with Azimio la Umoja

He said the move was necessitated by the many complaints the party received from its general membership regarding the conduct of its members of the National Assembly during Wednesday’s vote on the Finance Bill, 2023.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga
ODM party leader Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Below is a list of all the legislators who are expected to defend themselves.

  1. Hon. Esther Passaris - County Woman Representative, Nairobi City County
  2. Hon. Aden Adow Mohamed, MP, Wajir South Constituency
  3. Hon. Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo, MP, Gem Constituency
  4. Hon. Caroli Omondi, MP, Suba South Constituency
  1. John Mbadi - Nominated
  2. Said Buya Hiribae, MP, Galole Constituency
  3. Mohamed Abdikadir Hussein, MP, Lagdera Constituency
  4. Paul Ekwom Nabuin, MP, Turkana North Constituency
  5. John Namoit Ariko, MP, Turkana South Constituency
  6. Hamisi Kakuta Maimai, MP, Kajiaodo East Constituency
  7. Parashina Samuel Sakimba, MP, Kajiado South Constituency
  8. Titus Khamala Mukhawana, MP, Lurambi Constituency
  9. Johnson Naicca Manya, MP, Mumias West Constituency
  10. Peter Oscar Nabulindo, MP, Matungu Constituency
  11. Nicholas Scott Tindi Mwale, MP, Butere Constituency
  12. Christopher Wangaya Aseka, MP, Khwisero Constituency
  13. Joseph Maero Oyula, MP, Butula Constituency
  14. Wilberforce Ojiambo Oundo, MP, Funyula Constituency
  15. Gideon Ochanda Ogolla, MP, Bondo Constituency
  16. Paul Otiende Amollo, MP, Rarieda Constituency
  17. Eve Akinyi Obara, MP, Kasipul Constituency
  18. Paul Abuor, MP, Rongo Constituency
  19. Ogolla Mark Nyamita, MP, Uriri Constituency
  20. Daniel Ogwoka Manduku, MP, Nyaribari Masaba Constituency
  21. Phelix Odiwuor Kodhe, MP, Lang'ata Constituency
  22. Paul Ongili Babu Owino, MP, Embakasi East Constituency
  23. George Aladwa Omwera, MP, Makadara Constituency
  24. Irene Nyakerario Mayaka - Nominated
