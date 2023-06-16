The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has given Lang’ata MP Jalang’o, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris, chairman John Mbadi and 24 other ODM legislators 48 hours to defend their conduct.
ODM goes after Jalang'o, Babu Owino, Passaris, Otiende Amollo & 24 other MPs
No sacred cows as Edwin Sifuna starts disciplinary proceedings against 28 ODM MPs including close Raila Odinga allies
This comes after four opposition MPs voted for the Finance Bill 2023 which sailed through to the third and final reading, while 24 others were absent during the vote.
The listed legislators have been told to explain why disciplinary measures should not be taken against them.
Those who supported the bill include Esther Passaris (Nairobi), Aden Adow Mohamed (Wajir South Constituency), Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo (Gem Constituency) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South Constituency).
Top ODM honchos and close allies of party leader Raila Odinga have also not been spared in the summons, with the likes of party chairman John Mbadi, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, and Makadara MP George Aladwa named in the list.
“In line with the Party's disciplinary rules, notices to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken have been issued to the said members. They are expected to respond within the next 48 hours,” ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said.
He said the move was necessitated by the many complaints the party received from its general membership regarding the conduct of its members of the National Assembly during Wednesday’s vote on the Finance Bill, 2023.
Below is a list of all the legislators who are expected to defend themselves.
ODM MPs who voted for the Finance Bill 2023
- Hon. Esther Passaris - County Woman Representative, Nairobi City County
- Hon. Aden Adow Mohamed, MP, Wajir South Constituency
- Hon. Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo, MP, Gem Constituency
- Hon. Caroli Omondi, MP, Suba South Constituency
Those Absent during the voting of the Finance Bill 2023
- John Mbadi - Nominated
- Said Buya Hiribae, MP, Galole Constituency
- Mohamed Abdikadir Hussein, MP, Lagdera Constituency
- Paul Ekwom Nabuin, MP, Turkana North Constituency
- John Namoit Ariko, MP, Turkana South Constituency
- Hamisi Kakuta Maimai, MP, Kajiaodo East Constituency
- Parashina Samuel Sakimba, MP, Kajiado South Constituency
- Titus Khamala Mukhawana, MP, Lurambi Constituency
- Johnson Naicca Manya, MP, Mumias West Constituency
- Peter Oscar Nabulindo, MP, Matungu Constituency
- Nicholas Scott Tindi Mwale, MP, Butere Constituency
- Christopher Wangaya Aseka, MP, Khwisero Constituency
- Joseph Maero Oyula, MP, Butula Constituency
- Wilberforce Ojiambo Oundo, MP, Funyula Constituency
- Gideon Ochanda Ogolla, MP, Bondo Constituency
- Paul Otiende Amollo, MP, Rarieda Constituency
- Eve Akinyi Obara, MP, Kasipul Constituency
- Paul Abuor, MP, Rongo Constituency
- Ogolla Mark Nyamita, MP, Uriri Constituency
- Daniel Ogwoka Manduku, MP, Nyaribari Masaba Constituency
- Phelix Odiwuor Kodhe, MP, Lang'ata Constituency
- Paul Ongili Babu Owino, MP, Embakasi East Constituency
- George Aladwa Omwera, MP, Makadara Constituency
- Irene Nyakerario Mayaka - Nominated
