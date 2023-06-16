ODM goes after Jalang'o, Babu Owino, Passaris, Otiende Amollo & 24 other MPs

This comes after four opposition MPs voted for the Finance Bill 2023 which sailed through to the third and final reading, while 24 others were absent during the vote.

The listed legislators have been told to explain why disciplinary measures should not be taken against them.

Those who supported the bill include Esther Passaris (Nairobi), Aden Adow Mohamed (Wajir South Constituency), Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo (Gem Constituency) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South Constituency).

Top ODM honchos and close allies of party leader Raila Odinga have also not been spared in the summons, with the likes of party chairman John Mbadi, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, and Makadara MP George Aladwa named in the list.

“In line with the Party's disciplinary rules, notices to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken have been issued to the said members. They are expected to respond within the next 48 hours,” ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said.

He said the move was necessitated by the many complaints the party received from its general membership regarding the conduct of its members of the National Assembly during Wednesday’s vote on the Finance Bill, 2023.

Below is a list of all the legislators who are expected to defend themselves.

ODM MPs who voted for the Finance Bill 2023

Hon. Esther Passaris - County Woman Representative, Nairobi City County Hon. Aden Adow Mohamed, MP, Wajir South Constituency Hon. Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo, MP, Gem Constituency Hon. Caroli Omondi, MP, Suba South Constituency

Those Absent during the voting of the Finance Bill 2023

