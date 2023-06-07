Esther Passaris breaks ranks with Raila Odinga

Passaris, who was elected on an ODM ticket which is part of the Azimio la Umoja coalition, held divergent views about the proposed housing levy and whether the opposition was in bed with the previous administration.

The woman rep also proceeded to attend the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel presided over by President Ruto on Wednesday, June 7.

Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris arrives at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi on June 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

This is despite a directive by Azimio la Umoja leadership that opposition MPs should keep off the National Prayer Breakfast in protest of the Finance Bill 2023.

“We have to understand the place where the government finds itself. It's not Ruto's problem, it's our problem; we were part of the government in the last government. Opposition is not about combative stances, it's about working together to deliver and checking the government,” she said.

Passaris also criticised Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s call to boycott the prayers.

“It is sad that my party leader Raila Odinga won’t be attending today’s prayer breakfast. He is always on the path of reconciliation no matter how much wrong they do to him. He wants the best for this country,” she added.

Esther Passaris defends DP Rigathi Gachagua

Earlier in the week, Passaris defended Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against reports that he would bar development in areas whose lawmakers will oppose the Finance Bill 2023.

DP Gachagua said that legislators should support the Finance Bill if they expect to receive development funds.

Passaris defended Gachagua's comments, arguing that he was simply saying that the government needs to tax Kenyans to fund infrastructure projects.

She also stated that MPs have a right of access to funds, regardless of whether they support the bill or not.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris and the late Rose Onunga Pulse Live Kenya

Azimio la Umoja stance on the Finance Bill 2023

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio is championing opposition to the proposed Finance Bill that will force Kenyans to surrender three per cent of their monthly pay to fund the affordable housing scheme.

Passaris supported the housing levy, saying it will help end slums in Nairobi.