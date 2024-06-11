The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Details of Ruto's private conversation with Uhuru on retirement benefits

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto takes action after conversation with Uhuru Kenyatta on retirement benefits

President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta at Safari Park Hotel during the opening of the regional peace talks meeting dubbed the third Inter-Congolese Consultations of the Nairobi Peace Process in 2022
President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta at Safari Park Hotel during the opening of the regional peace talks meeting dubbed the third Inter-Congolese Consultations of the Nairobi Peace Process in 2022

On Tuesday morning, President William Ruto engaged in a crucial conversation with his predecessor, former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Recommended articles

The agenda of the conversation was to discuss pressing concerns regarding the operational support for the retired President’s office.

The dialogue aimed to address issues that have recently surfaced, affecting the functionality of Kenyatta's office.

In response to these concerns, President Ruto has taken decisive action by forming a specialised team led by the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

ADVERTISEMENT

This team is tasked with immediately addressing and resolving all raised issues, including the proper establishment and resourcing of the retired President's office and the associated staff.

President William Ruto taking a phone call at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto taking a phone call at State House, Nairobi President William Ruto taking a phone call at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

This move is seen as a significant step toward ensuring that former President Kenyatta’s office receives the necessary support to function effectively.

The interaction between the current and former presidents comes amid reports of challenges faced by Kenyatta's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include allegations of blocked fuel cards, unpaid salaries for staff, and logistical difficulties, which have been widely reported and discussed in the media.

Former President Kenyatta's office has highlighted the lack of support and transparency regarding the funds and resources allocated to them, leading to significant operational difficulties.

Kanze Dena, the Secretary of Communications for the Office of Former President Uhuru Kenyatta
Kanze Dena, the Secretary of Communications for the Office of Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Kanze Dena, the Secretary of Communications for the Office of Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

In a recent statement, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura countered these allegations by detailing the benefits already provided to the former president, such as luxury vehicles and office space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwaura emphasised that all benefits are in compliance with the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act.

Despite these assurances, Kenyatta's communication secretary, Kanze Dena, maintained that there are still unresolved issues, particularly regarding vehicle provisions and financial support.

The newly constituted team, under the leadership of the Head of Public Service, is expected to conduct a thorough review and take immediate actions to ensure the retired President’s office is adequately supported.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023
Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023 Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative highlights President Ruto’s commitment to maintaining respect and dignity for his predecessor and ensuring a seamless transition of support services.

The outcome of this effort will be closely watched by the public and political analysts, as it reflects the broader dynamics between the current administration and its predecessors.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

JKIA's only runway closed for hours after unexpected plane incident

JKIA's only runway closed for hours after unexpected plane incident

Details of Ruto's private conversation with Uhuru on retirement benefits

Details of Ruto's private conversation with Uhuru on retirement benefits

UDA MP shares how DP Gachagua kicked him out of his office

UDA MP shares how DP Gachagua kicked him out of his office

Gov't counters allegations by Uhuru on retirement perks, lists benefits granted

Gov't counters allegations by Uhuru on retirement perks, lists benefits granted

Plane carrying Malawi Vice President goes missing, here's everything we know

Plane carrying Malawi Vice President goes missing, here's everything we know

Atwoli gets 5th term for international role in Geneva, Switzerland

Atwoli gets 5th term for international role in Geneva, Switzerland

Daughter of GBV survivor murdered as history repeats itself 40 years later

Daughter of GBV survivor murdered as history repeats itself 40 years later

Social media dos & don'ts for police under the NPS guidelines

Social media dos & don'ts for police under the NPS guidelines

Blocked fuel cards, unpaid salaries & other ways State House is hurting Uhuru's office

Blocked fuel cards, unpaid salaries & other ways State House is hurting Uhuru's office

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at the Akorino Annual Prayer Conference 2024 at Nakuru Boys' High School in Nakuru County

Gachagua addresses his transport challenges in front of Ruto [Video]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chairs a meeting at his office

UDA MP shares how DP Gachagua kicked him out of his office

President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta at Safari Park Hotel during the opening of the regional peace talks meeting dubbed the third Inter-Congolese Consultations of the Nairobi Peace Process in 2022

Details of Ruto's private conversation with Uhuru on retirement benefits

#FeatureByNarcisseNachopu

President of Central African republic gives an exclusive interview to a Russian journalist