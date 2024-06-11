Details of Ruto's private conversation with Uhuru on retirement benefits

The agenda of the conversation was to discuss pressing concerns regarding the operational support for the retired President’s office.

The dialogue aimed to address issues that have recently surfaced, affecting the functionality of Kenyatta's office.

In response to these concerns, President Ruto has taken decisive action by forming a specialised team led by the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

This team is tasked with immediately addressing and resolving all raised issues, including the proper establishment and resourcing of the retired President's office and the associated staff.

President William Ruto taking a phone call at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

This move is seen as a significant step toward ensuring that former President Kenyatta’s office receives the necessary support to function effectively.

Background and Context

The interaction between the current and former presidents comes amid reports of challenges faced by Kenyatta's office.

These include allegations of blocked fuel cards, unpaid salaries for staff, and logistical difficulties, which have been widely reported and discussed in the media.

Former President Kenyatta's office has highlighted the lack of support and transparency regarding the funds and resources allocated to them, leading to significant operational difficulties.

Kanze Dena, the Secretary of Communications for the Office of Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

Government's Response

In a recent statement, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura countered these allegations by detailing the benefits already provided to the former president, such as luxury vehicles and office space.

Mwaura emphasised that all benefits are in compliance with the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act.

Despite these assurances, Kenyatta's communication secretary, Kanze Dena, maintained that there are still unresolved issues, particularly regarding vehicle provisions and financial support.

Moving Forward

The newly constituted team, under the leadership of the Head of Public Service, is expected to conduct a thorough review and take immediate actions to ensure the retired President’s office is adequately supported.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

This initiative highlights President Ruto’s commitment to maintaining respect and dignity for his predecessor and ensuring a seamless transition of support services.