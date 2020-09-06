With speculation rife that Interior CS Fred Matiang’i may run for the presidency in 2022, pressure is mounting on the no-nonsense CS to declare interest in the seat with the Cabinet split in the middle.

Reports indicate that Cabinet Secretaries have been thrown into the murky waters of 2022 succession politics, with some rallying behind Matiang’i.

Among those believed to be rallying behind Matiang’i are CSs who are perceived to be allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The CSs who include Keriako Tobiko (Forestry and Environment), Joe Mucheru (ICT), George Magoha (Education), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) have been making development tours across the country with politics frequently surfacing.

Case in point is on Friday when Tobiko faced off with former Senate Majority leader, dismissing DP Ruto as a clerk to the President who should not disrespect the head of state.

“Huyo mkubwa wa Murkomen ni karani wa rais. (Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen’s boss is a clerk). The deputy president is just a clerk to the President... Murkomen and even his boss must respect the president,” Tobiko said in his fiery speech at an event that was attended by Matiang’i and Kagwe.

Keriako Tobiko

Taking a calculated move and maintaining a low profile

This is in sharp contrast to those perceived to be allied to DP Ruto and the Tanga Tanga outfit who are missing in action.

The pro-Tanga Tanga brigade has taken a low profile, perhaps aware of what befell former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri who was kicked out of the cabinet after the head of state warned him to stop politicking.

Cught up in the middle are some CSs who are yet to decide which side to support, perhaps aware that their job, both presently and in the future depend on whether their chosen side wins the 2022 contest.