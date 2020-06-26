Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has said that ODM leader Raila Odinga is not the cause of the rift between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto as is widely believed.

Speaking on #BongaNaJalas the legislator said that people have been blaming Odinga for it but the truth is that the much publicized friendship between President Uhuru and his Deputy was fake.

“Sio Raila, wachana na hio mnalaumu Raila kama wewe ni mbaya we ni mbaya, kama uko na mpango ingine, uko na mpango ingine. Kila kitu hapa tu ni fake hata huyu Tinga bado anaconiwa. (It’s not Raila, you are blaming him for nothing. If someone is bad he is bad and everything is fake and even Tinga is being conned),” said Oscar Sudi after he was asked who caused bad blood between Uhuru and Ruto.

The Kapseret MP went on to say that Deputy President William Ruto has not been in Government since Jubilee was elected in 2017, for their second term in office.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi

He pointed out that all the DP has is a name, a big office and vehicles which all come courtesy of holding the office of Deputy President.

“Mimi naongeanga ukweli kuanzia tupate 2017 hii uongozi ya pili, William Ruto hayuko kwa serikali period. Ni jina tu na magari na ofisi kwisha. Unajua ukweli ni mzuri Jalas, si nilisema mwaka jana hii urafiki ya William Ruto na Uhuru Kenyatta ni fake na niko hapo. (I’m only speaking the truth, since 2017 after re-election William Ruto has not been in Government. DP is only a name and cars and an office. Last year I said William Ruto and Uhuru Kenyatta’s friendship was fake, I’m still there),” said MP Sudi.

He also mentioned that if President Uhuru was genuine about unifying the country, he should have brought in all leaders across the country.

Oscar Sudi added that there is a lot of conmanship in Kenya which is what is dragging the country behind development wise.

