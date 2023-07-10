Raila spotted using 'nganya' to commute to work in Nairobi [Video]

Seated among the passengers, Odinga engaged in conversations with other commuters.

The opposition leader has been urging Kenyans to boycott fuel in protest of the soaring prices following the increase in VAT tax from 8% to 16%.

He rallied Kenyans to engage in peaceful protests and adopt various measures to resist the government's revenue collection efforts.

Odinga said Kenyans should embrace alternative modes of transportation such as walking to work, carpooling, and reducing non-essential travel.

By doing so, the opposition leader stated citizens can decrease their reliance on fuel and limit the government's ability to collect additional tax revenue.

Raila has also been encouraging the expression of dissatisfaction with the government.