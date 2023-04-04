The sports category has moved to a new website.

Raila accuses Ruto of snubbing 5 priority items in proposed talks

Amos Robi

Raila spoke after a meeting with the Azimio Coalition leaders in Nairobi

Azimio leaders after a meeting addressing the press
Azimio leaders after a meeting addressing the press

The leader of the Azimio One Kenya Coalition, Raila Odinga, has accused President William Ruto of snubbing five priority items in proposed talks between the two leaders.

According to Odinga, the proposed talks were aimed at addressing the country's key issues, including the high cost of living, auditing the 2022 election servers, and reforming and reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

At a recent meeting of the Azimio leadership, Odinga reiterated his commitment to the envisaged dialogue between the parties, emphasizing the need for urgent action on the high cost of living.

He also noted that auditing the 2022 election servers and reforming the IEBC were necessary and urgent for future elections.

Azimio leaders after a meeting addressing the press
Azimio leaders after a meeting addressing the press Pulse Live Kenya

The meeting further discussed the composition of the bipartisan Committee, implementation of recommendations, and involvement of leaders outside parliament.

However, the coalition proposed a team drawn from its ranks both in parliament and outside Bunge to have a conversation at the national level through a process akin to the 2008 National Accord.

"It is the resolution of this meeting that a purely parliamentary process may not serve the intended ends. Our suggestion is to have a conversation at the national level through a process akin to the 2008 National Accord. To this end the coalition proposes a team drawn from its ranks both in Parliament and outside Bunge," Odinga said.

Odinga stressed that all the issues they laid out in public carried equal weight, but the high cost of living must be addressed urgently.

The coalition resolved that the regime must take immediate steps to bring back the cost of unga to Sh100 as at the time of the election.

Azimio leaders after a meeting addressing the press
Azimio leaders after a meeting addressing the press Pulse Live Kenya

They further resolved that Kenya Kwanza must take immediate steps to lower the cost of fuel and put a freeze on the recent increase in the cost of electricity. These are not matters for a committee.

Finally, the coalition assured the people of Kenya that their eyes were firmly on the ball and that they would go back to the people as the earliest sign of lack of seriousness by the other side.

"We assure our people and Kenyans that our eyes are firmly on the ball, and reiterate that we shall go back to the people as the earliest sign of lack of seriousness by the other side," Odinga said.

Raila Odinga visits people injured during the Azimio protests
Raila Odinga visits people injured during the Azimio protests Pulse Live Kenya

They also resolved that the state must immediately take up the cost or waive all medical bills of the victims of police brutality, including journalists, and the last expense costs of those who lost their lives.

Amos Robi

