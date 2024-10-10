The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
What Omtatah recommends for Kenyans dissatisfied with state of the nation

Miriam Mwende

The popular Senator from Busia County has urged Kenyans to understand that their frustration is a political "tactic" meant to exhaust public energy.

Senator from Busia County, Okiya Omtatah during a public discussion in September 2024
Senator from Busia County, Okiya Omtatah during a public discussion in September 2024

Senator Okiya Omtatah has addressed specific concerns from Kenyans who are giving up on the prospect of political and policy change.

In a number of posts on his social media channels, the Senator from Busia County encouraged citizens to remain vitalised for the cause.

Responding to a user who posted: "Mimi nimechoka by the way. I am extremely tired. Ruto afanye chenye anataka na Kenya yake. If he wants he can sell it to the lowest bidder I honestly don't care. Uhuru Kenyatta told us this in 2022 but I never listened. I voted for... Ruto," Omtatah shared an excerpt asking the frustrated Kenyan not to give up.

The Senator advised citizens to understand their frustration as a political "tactic" meant to exhaust them from political participation.

Senator from Busia County, Okiya Omtatah during a public appearance in July 2024
Senator from Busia County, Okiya Omtatah during a public appearance in July 2024

READ: Blow for Ruto as Court of Appeal declares Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional

In part, Omtatah's excerpt read: "As citizens become weary from constant battles over controversial legislation, they may become less likely to participate in protests, vote, or engage in other forms of political action, This withdrawal creates more space for the ruling class to consolidate power with less opposition.

"In extreme cases, it can even shift public sentiment toward apathy, making it easier for governments to push through other policies with little resistance," the text further read.

In another post, Omtatah called for vigilance and focus on the key issues affecting Kenya, imploring that collective efforts will be crucial.

"We fight every day for the principles of good governance and the rule of law, knowing that our perseverance will lead us toward a prosperous nation.

"Let us stay focused, united, confident and committed to making a difference, as our hard work today will pave the way for a better tomorrow. Together, we can overcome any obstacles in our path," he posted.

Senator Omtatah has been hailed as a pro-citizen politician with a history of landmark rulings on public policy for cases he filed in court.

In his first term as a Senator, the activist and lawyer has been part of major cases including a recent appeal that got Finance Bill 2023 overturned.

Miriam Mwende

