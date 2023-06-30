The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wetangula kicks out MP for wearing his new religion's dress code in Parliament

Denis Mwangi

Speaker Moses Wetangula kicked out the MP for wearing an unapproved turban in the National Assembly

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula speaking in Parliament on June 6, 2023
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula speaking in Parliament on June 6, 2023

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula took action on Thursday, June 29 by expelling Gabriel Kagombe, the Member of Parliament for Gatundu South, from the House due to his wearing of an unrecognized religious headgear.

Speaker Wetangula noticed MP Kagombe wearing a turban and requested an explanation for this choice within the House. In response, the legislator stated that it was tied to his newly adopted religion.

According to Kagombe, he had recently embraced a new religion that required him to wear a turban during certain official functions, starting from the previous Parliamentary session.

Gabriel Kagombe, the Member of Parliament for Gatundu South speaking in the National Assembly on June 29, 2023
Gabriel Kagombe, the Member of Parliament for Gatundu South speaking in the National Assembly on June 29, 2023 Gabriel Kagombe, the Member of Parliament for Gatundu South speaking in the National Assembly on June 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
In keeping with Article 2 of the Constitution, I’m exercising my right to religion... I have now, since the last time we were in this Parliament, found Jesus in a different way and now the religion that I profess dictates that I, at times, during official functions like this, be dressed like this,” Kagombe said.

Wetangula then asked whether the MP had joined a sect, but Kagombe defended that it was a genuine religion, prompting the speaker to demand an explanation.

It is called the Church of Love and Acceptance. This is a new church that has just been registered with the Registrar of Societies, and I now associate with it,” the legislator responded.

READ: Miniskirts & tight leggings cause fracas among lawmakers

However, Wetangula remained unconvinced and ordered Kagombe to leave the House, change his attire, and return properly dressed.

The Chair takes judicial notice of the fact that the only sect I know that dresses the way you’re dressed is the Akorino.

"To the extent that you’re naming something totally different, I rule you out of order, and you’ll have to go and change your gear and come back,” ruled the Speaker.

Gabriel Kagombe (in a turban), the Member of Parliament for Gatundu South in the National Assembly on June 29, 2023
Gabriel Kagombe (in a turban), the Member of Parliament for Gatundu South in the National Assembly on June 29, 2023 Gabriel Kagombe (in a turban), the Member of Parliament for Gatundu South in the National Assembly on June 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Kagombe now joins a list of politicians who have been kicked out out Parliament over dress code;

  1. Senator Karen Nyamu - The senator was dressed in a kitenge skirt and a sleeveless blouse that exposed her upper arms. She was ordered to leave and only return after changing to something appropriate.
  2. Senator Gloria Orwoba - Gloria Orwoba, a nominated UDA senator, was sent out after joining the Senate session in stained white trousers.
  3. Senator Enock Wambua - During a virtual Senate meeting on January 19, 2023, Senator Enock Wambua was denied a chance to speak over an inappropriate mode of dress. Wambua logged on to the meeting wearing a sports jacket with a Kenyan flag
  4.  Former MP Jared Opiyo - On February 12, 2014, the then Awendo MP Jared Opiyo was ordered to leave the chambers for wearing an attire that exposed his arms.
  5. Mike Sonko - In 2011, as a first-time MP, Mike Mbuvi Sonko was thrown out of the National Assembly chambers for wearing studs and sunglasses.
ADVERTISEMENT

