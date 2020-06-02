Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said that his colleagues allied to Deputy President William Ruto have accepted their removal from Parliamentary Committees with grace, as Jubilee MPs are set to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House today.

In a post on Facebook, Kuria said that he is proud of the team expected to be removed from the powerful committees saying that they have done the country proud.

He mentioned that he is encouraged by the humility the leaders have taken the betrayal from President Uhuru Kenyatta and his allies, as he mentioned Majority leader Aden Duale, Whip Benjamin Washiali, Kimani Ichung’wa and himself as some of those expected to be axed by the ruling party.

“The common factor between Judas Iscariot and Brutus was that both went for the kill with a grin. Today we had enough smiles. Tonight is the night of long knives. The victims have accepted with grace. I am very proud of my outgoing team. We have done this country great. I am heartened by the valour, fortitude and humility with which the axed leaders have taken this betrayal. Hon Aden Duale (Majority Leader), Benjamin Washiali (Majority Whip), Cecily Mbarire (Deputy Majority Whip), Kimani Ichungwa (Budget), William Cheptumo (JLAC), Gladys Boss Shollei (Delegated), Julius Melly (Education), Joseph Limo (Finance), Alice Wahome (Vice-Chair Legal) and myself (Vice-Chair Transport) - you are all heroes. I trust now the economy will grow with double digit,” wrote the legislator.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta cracked the whip on members of the Jubilee Party who he claims have been sabotaging his agenda for Kenyans.

The President started with effecting changes in the leadership of the Senate which saw DP Ruto allied legislators removed from key leadership roles.

