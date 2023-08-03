Grace Kuria reacts after Ruto shut down her question on Azimio talks [Video]

The subject of her question was the fresh truce talks between the government and the Azimio La Umoja talks.

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking various reactions from netizens and media outlets.

William Ruto stops Grace Kuria from asking a question

During the press briefing, the poised journalist asked a question regarding the ongoing bipartisan talks when President William Ruto unexpectedly halted her inquiry.

The interruption caught many by surprise, and the clip of the incident began circulating online, drawing attention from a broad audience.

Amid the growing online controversy, Grace Kuria's reaction stood out as a testament to her resilience as a seasoned journalist.

Grace Kuria responds to viral video

Responding to a Kenyan who uploaded the short video on Twitter, she maintained a composed yet comical demeanor.

According to Grace, it was better to ask than keep quiet.

"It's better to ask you know..." Grace said.

Grace Kuria Joins TV47

Grace Kuria's journey in the world of journalism has been nothing short of remarkable.

On July 18, she became part of the dynamic team at TV 47. Her addition, along with three others was a strategic move by the media house to transform it's news coverage.

The news anchor first rose to fame in 2019 when she joined The Standard Group Limited as a news anchor.

Beyond her role as a news anchor, Grace showcased her versatility by hosting the popular show 'Beyond the Scars' on KTN and also served as a panel moderator.

Her brilliance and professionalism caught the attention of various media organizations, opening doors to new opportunities for her.

In February 2021, Grace took on the role of media editor at CGTN (China Global Television Network).

