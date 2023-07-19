The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
George Maringa, Grace Kuria among 4 new additions at TV47

Amos Robi

Besides acquiring top talent, TV47 has also launched new studios in Muthaiga

TV47's news room team
TV47's news room team

George Maringa, Grace Kuria, Fred Indimuli and Ahmed Bahaj are now the latest additions to TV47's newsroom.

The Cape Media-owned station is bolstering its newsroom as it looks to set the bar high in broadcasting and get competitive in the media space.

Maringa a former KTN News anchor has over six years experience in the industry reporting on policitcal and social affairs.

Grace Kuria on the other hand boasts of extensive experience having worked with K24, CGTN, KTN News and untill recently BBC.

The station will also be banking on Fred Indimuli who has over 17 years of experience in the newsroom having worked for three major media houses in the course of his career.

Indimuli started at KBC before he joined Citizen TV and later KTN News where he was untill he quit early this year.

CS Eliud Owalo and Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka in TV47 studios
CS Eliud Owalo and Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka in TV47 studios CS Eliud Owalo and Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka in TV47 studios Pulse Live Kenya

Ahmed Bahaj will be boosting the sports desk as he has established himself as Swahili sports journalist.

Bahaj besides sports will also be vital in Swahili reporting of social and political affairs.

The four journalists now join the newsroom team at TV47 which has been running for four years now.

Besides new talent acquisition, TV-47 has marked a significant milestone in its four-year journey by launching state-of-the-art studios in Muthaiga.

The launch, held on July 18, was graced by distinguished guests, including ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka.

Speaking at the event, CS Owalo expressed his delight at the station's commitment to embracing new technologies and innovative practices in its journalistic endeavours.

"It is always cheerful to see media houses embracing new approaches to their assignments, and especially blending the ethics of legacy media with digital technology communication opportunities," remarked Owalo.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo when he launched the new TV47 studios
ICT CS Eliud Owalo when he launched the new TV47 studios ICT CS Eliud Owalo when he launched the new TV47 studios Pulse Live Kenya

The newly unveiled state-of-the-art studios are set to revolutionize TV-47's broadcasting capabilities, further cementing its position as a progressive player in the media industry.

TV47's sister station Radio 47 is also slowly rising and cementing its place in the media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

