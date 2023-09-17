The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
UDA party announces competition with Sh3 million cash prize

Amos Robi

Kenyans from all across the country can take part in the competition

UDA Party headquarters in Nairobi
The United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) has taken a creative approach to engage with the Kenyan public, launching the 'UDA Party Anthem Competitions' with an enticing Sh3 million prize for the winning composition.

Cleophas Malala, UDA's Secretary-General, made the announcement on Sunday, September 17, inviting creatives from across the country to participate.

Malala emphasised that the competition is open to all, stating, "We want to involve every creative mind in Kenya in shaping the identity of our party."

This inclusive approach allows choirs, as well as individual composers, to showcase their talents in crafting an anthem that will resonate with UDA supporters.

The UDA party, led by Deputy President William Ruto, aims to leave no region untouched. They plan to cast their anthem search across the nation, covering Nairobi, Coast Central, Eastern, Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley, and Northeastern regions.

UDA anthem competition poster
This extensive search demonstrates UDA's commitment to being a national party that represents Kenyans from all walks of life.

However, the specific guidelines for the competition, including submission details and deadlines, have yet to be released. Interested candidates are encouraged to reach out to the party to stay updated on these crucial details.

This anthem competition comes at a time when UDA is actively engaged in grassroots mobilization and registration drives, all under the leadership of President William Ruto.

With a significant nationwide election scheduled for December this year, UDA is determined to strengthen its presence across Kenya.

During the launch of the party's regional headquarters in Nyeri, President Ruto expressed UDA's vision for a united Kenya.

"Our goal is to build a National Political Party glued together by unity of purpose and progressive ideas; a party that shall unite Kenyans based on the interests of national development, not ethnic balkanization," he stated.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala
The ruling party has set ambitious goals for itself, with plans to register 15 million members nationwide before the 2027 election period.

This initiative not only underscores their commitment to inclusivity but also reflects their determination to make a lasting impact on Kenya's political landscape.

Kenyan TV's satirical gems: 'Bulls Eye' & 3 news segements which made news enjoyable

Kenyan TV's satirical gems: 'Bulls Eye' & 3 news segements which made news enjoyable

