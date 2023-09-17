UDA party announces competition with Sh3 million cash prize

Cleophas Malala, UDA's Secretary-General, made the announcement on Sunday, September 17, inviting creatives from across the country to participate.

Malala emphasised that the competition is open to all, stating, "We want to involve every creative mind in Kenya in shaping the identity of our party."

This inclusive approach allows choirs, as well as individual composers, to showcase their talents in crafting an anthem that will resonate with UDA supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UDA party, led by Deputy President William Ruto, aims to leave no region untouched. They plan to cast their anthem search across the nation, covering Nairobi, Coast Central, Eastern, Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley, and Northeastern regions.

UDA anthem competition poster Pulse Live Kenya

This extensive search demonstrates UDA's commitment to being a national party that represents Kenyans from all walks of life.

However, the specific guidelines for the competition, including submission details and deadlines, have yet to be released. Interested candidates are encouraged to reach out to the party to stay updated on these crucial details.

This anthem competition comes at a time when UDA is actively engaged in grassroots mobilization and registration drives, all under the leadership of President William Ruto.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a significant nationwide election scheduled for December this year, UDA is determined to strengthen its presence across Kenya.

During the launch of the party's regional headquarters in Nyeri, President Ruto expressed UDA's vision for a united Kenya.

"Our goal is to build a National Political Party glued together by unity of purpose and progressive ideas; a party that shall unite Kenyans based on the interests of national development, not ethnic balkanization," he stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

The ruling party has set ambitious goals for itself, with plans to register 15 million members nationwide before the 2027 election period.

ADVERTISEMENT