The Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman David Murathe has said that the political differences between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are irreconcilable.

Murathe accused the DP of disrespecting and undermining President kenyatta by ordering Senators allied to him to defy the president’s summons.

“It is not a secret, the Deputy President was actively whipping senators not to attend. That is the height of insolence. It is unheard of anywhere in the world,” said Murathe during an interview with K24 TV.

Murathe further refuted claims that there was an impeachment plot against the DP, but warned that he should be careful because he might just get what he wishes for.

“Be very careful what you wish for, it might just come because it’s his own people who are saying that the end game of this fumigation of cleaning up Jubilee is supposed to end up with impeaching the DP. There’s nothing like that on the cards at the moment,” added the Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman.

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe

Moses Kuria

The Jubilee Vice-chairman’s words came shortly after Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria exposed a plot by Jubilee members to impeach Deputy President William Ruto.

Kuria claimed that Kieni MP Kanini Kega had already drafted a motion to impeach the DP.

"I know Hon Kanini Kega has a motion ready for the impeachment of DP Ruto," Kuria claimed.

"In the mind of Uhuru he fired Ruto a long time ago, why are we firing him twice"? he added.

READ ALSO: Uhuru fired Ruto - Moses Kuria exposes hidden plan