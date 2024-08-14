Why Gachagua wants Cabinet to adopt 'hen mentality' in running government

Speaking at the conclusion of a two-day induction for the Cabinet at the National Defence College International Peace and Support Training Centre, Gachagua emphasised the importance of ministers actively inspecting and engaging with the work being done in their respective ministries.

He encouraged them to take ownership of their roles and make it their business to be present in the field, ensuring that the work being done by their officials is up to standard.

Gachagua illustrated his point by comparing two animals: a hen and a cow.

Cabinet Secretaries at the conclusion of a two-day induction for the Cabinet at the National Defence College International Peace and Support Training Centre Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that while a hen lays a small egg and then makes noise for hours to let everyone know, a cow produces several liters of milk quietly, with little recognition.

He urged the Cabinet members to adopt the hen's approach.

"Whatever little you do in your ministry, let it be known," Gachagua said, stressing the importance of publicising even the smallest achievements to ensure they do not go unnoticed.

He further offered his support, stating that he is available to back them up in their efforts, and where a higher profile is needed, President Ruto himself would step in.

Gachagua highlighted the need for CSs to interact with ordinary Kenyans from all walks of life, including watchmen, farmers, and Uber drivers.

He noted that feedback from these individuals can often be more honest, unfiltered, and valuable than official reports and briefings.

Gachagua’s remarks reflect the administration's focus on visibility and accountability, urging the Cabinet to ensure that their work reaches and resonates with the public.

The deputy president's analogy highlights the need for the government to be transparent and communicative about its achievements, ensuring that the efforts made by the administration are recognised and appreciated by the Kenyan people.

This directive aligns with President Ruto's broader agenda of ensuring that his government remains connected to the everyday experiences of Kenyans, particularly as the new Cabinet embarks on its mission to address the country's pressing challenges.

Gachagua’s comments also suggest a strategic approach to governance, where the visibility of achievements is seen as key to building public trust and support.