The weatherman has warned that some parts of the country will experience heavy rainfall in the next seven days.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, there will be heavy rains in some parts of the country this month but it does not necessarily mean low temperatures.

Kenya Meteorological Services Deputy Director in charge of Climate Services, Dr David Gikungu stated that the temperatures are not that low but will be lower compared to March and February.

Met warns of heavy rainfall in several parts of the country

Heavy rains will be experienced in Kitui, Tharaka, Narok, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Tana River, Garissa, Lamu, Mombasa, Taita Taveta and Kwale Counties.

Cold weather

Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni, Meru, Kiambu, Embu, Kilifi Nyamira, Bomet, Kisii and Kajiado Counties will experience moderate rains.

Low daily-mean temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius will be expected in Central Kenya, central Rift Valley and some parts of Western Counties.

Prepare for Heavy Rainfall

The weatherman said the heavy rains will not necessarily mean low temperatures that can contribute to the spread of coronavirus.

Research has found that most coronavirus transmissions across the globe occurred in regions with low temperatures, between 3 and 17 degrees Celsius.