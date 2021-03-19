Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on friday announced March 2, 2021 as the burial date for the late Dr John Pombe Magufuli.

Shortly after President Suluhu took the oath of office, she went on to elaborate the programme towards the burial date for the late former President.

Tanzania is currently in a 14-day mourning period for their late president and will further have public holidays as toward the March 25 burial date.

President Suluhu outlined the days as follows:-