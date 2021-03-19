Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on friday announced March 2, 2021 as the burial date for the late Dr John Pombe Magufuli.
Shortly after President Suluhu took the oath of office, she went on to elaborate the programme towards the burial date for the late former President.
Tanzania is currently in a 14-day mourning period for their late president and will further have public holidays as toward the March 25 burial date.
President Suluhu outlined the days as follows:-
- Saturday March 20 - Service at St Peters Catholic Church at Oyster Bay, Dar es Salaam. Later the body will be taken to Uhuru Stadium where leaders will have a time to pay their respects
- Sunday March 21 - Public viewing of Dr John Pombe Magufuli's body at Dar es Salaam
- Monday March 22 - Body will lie in state at Dodoma (Public holiday in Tanzania)
- Tuesday March 23 - Body will lie in state at Mwanza
- Wednesday March 24 - Body lies in state at Chato, family and friends pay their last respects
- Thursday March 25 - Funeral service at Chato Catholic Church and later the burial (Public Holiday in Tanzania)