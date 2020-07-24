President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued directives for Kenyans to honour the former Tanzanian Head of State Benjamin Mkapa.

In his message on Friday, Uhuru said there will be three days of national mourning in Kenya.

He further ordered all flags in Kenyan territory to be flown at half-mast from dawn to dusk, on Monday the 27th July 2020 to sunset on Wednesday 29th July 2020.

"I have on this Friday the 24th Day of July 2020 issued a Presidential Proclamation, announcing that the Republic of Kenya shall observe three days of national mourning throughout the entire territory of our Country," Uhuru's orders read.

"The Kenyan Flag and the Flag of the East African Community shall fly at half-mast from sunrise on Monday the 27th July 2020 to sunset on Wednesday 29th July 2020," he added.

Former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa is dead

Uhuru's message

The President eulogized the late Mkapa as an outstanding East African who worked tirelessly for the integration, peace and progress of the region.

"In Kenya, we shall forever be grateful for the pivotal role played by the Late President Mkapa in the mediation process that ended the 2007/2008 post-election violence and political impasse that resulted thereafter," Uhuru said.

"He will forever be remembered for his role as the Mediator and the Facilitator of the Inter-Burundi Dialogue (IBD) that chaperoned Burundi towards its first-ever peaceful and democratic Presidential Elections and the smooth transition thereafter," he continued.

The former Tanzanian President Benjamin William Mkapa, 81, died at a Dar es Salaam Hospital where he was admitted.