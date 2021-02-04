President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday among the leaders who attended the first commemoration of Mzee Daniel Moi's death at Kabarak, Nakuru County.

The President was received by the Late Moi's son, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and former vice presidents Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Former President Moi passed away on February 4, 2020 after months of in-and-out hospital admissions.

He is remembered as Kenya's longest serving President, having been intricately associated with the Nyayo philosophy and the KANU political party.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Kabarak for former President Mzee Daniel Moi's remembrance service

