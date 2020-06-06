President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced new guidelines as the country faces coronavirus.

Here are the updated guidelines issued on Saturday by President Kenyatta.

Cessation of movement in Eastleigh and Old Town Mombasa to end on June 7, 2020.

The cessation of movement in Kilifi and Kwale counties will lapse as at 4am June 7, 2020.

Uhuru also directed the Ministry of Education to plan for the gradual re-opening of school and return to normalcy by the third term, beginning September 1.

The Ministry of Education was also directed to announce the new school calendar by mid-August.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Guidelines to fight covid-19

Uhuru also directed that within 7 days, the Ministries of Interior and Health should constitute a counsel with the required stakeholders to work protocols of reopening of churches.

He also announced an extension on the ban on all forms of gathering, including bars which he said has been extended for another 30 days.

International travel restrictions have also been extended and the Ministry of Transport ordered to engage stakeholders and develop protocols of resuming local air travel.

President Uhuru

Cessation of movement in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties was also extended by 30 days.

Curfew hours have also been extended for another 30 days, however, the time has been revised. The starting time of the curfew will be 9pm and end at 4am.