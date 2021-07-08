Uhuru mourns veteran journalist Hillary Ng'weno

In his message of comfort and encouragement to family, friends and relatives of the media personality, President Kenyatta said Ng’weno was a devoted patriot who despite having many opportunities to work abroad, used his journalistic skills to enlighten Kenyans on the country’s political, social and economic issues.

“Hilary Ng’weno is a Kenyan household name because of his immense journalistic achievements as an editor, publisher, broadcaster and documentary filmmaker," the President said.

He added that Ng'weno had left behind a rich collection of journalist works.

“His documentary videos on Kenyan history have been a source of information on how our country has grown both politically, socially and economically over the decades.

“Indeed, his creative works have continued to inspire generations of Kenyans to work hard and achieve the best for our wonderful nation,” the President said.

The Head of State prayed to God to give the family of Mr Ng'weno fortitude and strength to bear the loss of their beloved kin.

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto eulogised Hillary Ng'weno as the father of Kenyan journalism.

“Ng'weno's career began as a brilliant scribe, but he firmly established himself as a towering journalist and a historian of tremendous power.

“He pioneered robust, independent, profound and rich journalism that deepened our nascent post-independence democracy and cast a brilliant spotlight on government and governance,” Ruto’s statement read.

He added that Ng'weno also incubated a seemingly vast cohort of prodigious scribes whose prolific contributions sustained freedom and accountability even during our country's most difficult times.