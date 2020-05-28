President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed an incident he recently encountered with his son during a family trip to Mombasa.

The President disclosed that his son disobeyed restrictions put in place by his government to curb the spread of Coronavirus by sneaking out to meet with his girlfriend.

Mombasa being the second leading county in number of infections and leading in number of deaths from Covid-19.

Also Read: 123 new cases of coronavirus confirmed

President Uhuru Kenyatta with CSs Dr Fred Matiang'i (Interior) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) during an address to the nation on May 23, 2020

President Kenyatta noted that he had to reprimand his son for the reckless act which endangered elderly members of the family.

"Okay, you’ve gone out. You have had fun. Your grandmother is 80-plus. What if something happens to your grandmother? How are you going live with that? Because you want to see your girlfriend?" the President recounted.

The President further cautioned that the prevention of further infections is a personal responsibility.