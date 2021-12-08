Raila endorses City politician Wangui Ng’ang’a for top leadership post

Speaking in Nairobi at the Kenyatta International Convention Center while addressing over 5,000 women from Mt Kenya who reside in Nairobi, the former Prime Minister hailed Wangui Ng’ang’a as a courageous and visionary woman leader who deserves to be in a top leadership position in the Capital City.

“This woman Wangui Ng’ang’a is a great asset and I’m happy to be in the same camp with her for our 2022 State House race. She deserves a top seat and I support her political ambitions,” said Raila.

Nairobi politician Wangui Ng’ang’a with Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Wangui popularly known as Miss B has welcomed Raila’s endorsement saying she’s ready to hit the campaign train and ensure the ODM leader clinches the presidential seat in the 2022 polls.

“I’m ready to campaign for Baba next year as we aim to sweep all elective seats in Nairobi for the handshake team. I will also be on the ballot as I seek to represent the people of Nairobi in Parliament,” she said while addressing the women congregation.

Ng’ang’a vied for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in the 2017 polls but she narrowly lost in the botched Jubilee nominations.

Nairobi politician Wangui Ng’ang’a with Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Odinga also noted that women will play a critical role in his campaign for the 2022 State House race, appealing to both ODM and Jubilee women leaders to work together in order for him to succeed in his fifth bid for Presidency.

Adding that ODM and Jubilee parties will ensure all elective seats in Nairobi are won by a coalition that comprises of President Uhuru Kenyatta, KANU, Wiper Party and other friendly parties.

Azimio La Umoja

On Friday, December 10, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is expected to formally declare his presidential candidature at the event.

According to the former Prime Minister, the event will be attended by both ODM and Jubilee delegates.

It is estimated that some 60,000 delegates and supporters will attend the event at Moi International Stadium, Kasarani.

"We are almost at the peak of the journey we started in 2018. Friday will show that Kenyans are united," he said. "Kenyans will speak on Friday and the face of Kenya will be there.

The former Prime Minister urged supporters to throng the stadium by 6 am. "I want to see the stadium full to capacity by cockcrow on Friday."

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed said the event will be graced by leaders from different parts of the country.