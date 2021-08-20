Raila issues statement after Court of Appeal throws out BBI

In a statement on his verified Twitter handle, Odinga admitted that the legal process had come to an end with the CoA upholding the ruling of the high court.

Raila Odinga's full statement

The decision of the Court of Appeal today is remarkable as it forms part of the continuing conversation on the future of this country and the significance of our new Constitution to the political culture we and the generations that will come after us will practice.

It is likely that this is not the end of the conversation and the parties involved will each make their own decisions on how to proceed from the decision that has been delivered today. That is welcome , as the issues involved need to be deliberated upon to the fullest extent.

For us , as we have stated before, we shall engage only to the extent that circumstances will require. But we feel that we have to move on.

This is not an indication of our regard to this noble initiative. Far from that, we feel that we must now see the forest for the trees, and pursue the bigger goal of setting the rest of the issues facing this country right.