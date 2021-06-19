Raila Junior speaks after ORPP links him to Mudavadi's party

Many Kenyans have decried this citing breach of privacy and data.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior has contributed to the ongoing conversation on Twitter after he revealed that ORPP had him registered as a member of the Amani National Congress(ANC) party.

It is quite the shocker as it would be expected that the son of ODM Party leader would be affiliated to his father’s party.

This move also surprised Raila Junior who expressed his concern via his Twitter page.

“Aiy ! What’s happening here?,” he wrote.

Raila Junior's sister, Winnie Odinga lightened the situation jokingly calling him the mole in the family.

Raila Junior is among many Kenyans who say they have not registered to the political parties that the ORPP claims they have.

In it’s statement, ORPP says that the process of onboarding some modules of the Integrated Political Parties Management System (IPPMS) on the E-citizen platform is currently on pilot stage.