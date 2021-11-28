Raila graces Luo Festival as a surprise guest [VIDEO]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Saturday made a surprise pop-in at the Luo Festival held at Ngong Race Course.
In a short clip shared by some of the revelers, the celebrations were halted to allow the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader a chance to speak to the people.
Mr Odinga took to the stage and greeted the crowd in Dholuo.
He was accompanied by some ODM politicians, including Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.
