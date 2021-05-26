Raila holds closed-door meeting with ODM party officials

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with the party's top officials.
The meeting was attended by ODM Chairperson John Mbadi, Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and National Treasurer Timothy Bosire.
The meeting comes ahead of the former Prime Minister's and President Uhuru Kenyatta's tour of Kisumu County which will coincide with this year's national Madaraka Day celebrations.
Official communication from the Orange party withheld details of the discussions hosted by the special AU envoy.
They, however, revealed that they discussed matters to do with the party.
"The leaders discussed a wide range of issues touching on the party as well as National," a brief from the party read.
