ODM's statement after raid on Edwin Sifuna's hotel

The letter authored on the morning of the by-election by ODM castigated police officers for allegedly storming a hotel where the party’s secretary general Edwin Sifuna was residing.

The statement also accused the officers of intimidating ODM candidate Pavel Richard Oimeke from participating in the mini poll.

“The ODM candidate Pavel Richard Oimeke could not leave his house to go and vote because the police have surrounded his compound ostensibly to stop him from getting out to tour polling stations.

The party said that state officers from the Ministry of Interior are behind the intimidation in order to help the Jubilee candidate Zebedeo John Opore.

ODM also claimed that its agents had witnessed cases of bribery from the Jubilee Party, asking the IEBC to investigate the matter.

“It is our view and conviction that the aforementioned acts by the Jubilee candidate, public and state officers attached to the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government and members of the National Police Service amount to gross contravention of Election Offences Act (No.37), specifically bribery contrary to Section 9 ; undue influence contrary to Section 10; use of force or violence contrary to Section 11 ; use of security organs contrary to Section 12 ; and participation in elections by public officer contrary to Section 15,” the ODM statement read.

The opposition regretted that the police interference had been propagated weeks to the election, citing cases and incidents where the officers clashed with ODM politicians and supporters.

“Throughout the campaign period police officers and members of the provincial administration have been involved in the campaign for the Jubilee candidate Zebedeo Opore,” the party criticised.