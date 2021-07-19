Raila's request to police on recent murders and abduction of children

In the statement, the special Africa Union envoy called on the police to beef up security for the vulnerable groups in society.

"Too many children, girls and women have in recent times suffered gruesome deaths in the hands of people who should be their protectors.

"This turn of events is completely unacceptable. It has already gone on too long and must now be arrested. This is not the country we wish for our children, especially our daughters and sisters," the statement read in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mr Odinga also called out law enforcement officers on the length of time taken to close the abduction and murder cases.

"I want to call upon the National Police Service to assure Kenyans that it is up to the task of protecting particularly children, girls and women. Police must assure Kenyans that an individual will not pluck and kill two, four or five children or girls before the ring is detected and crushed. The Judiciary must also assure Kenyans that justice will come swiftly and fairly where lives have been senselessly lost. Justice is taking too long to come if it ever does for the victims.

"The delays only prolong the pain and make beats bolder. Now more than ever, this country needs assurance from these two public institutions that are critical to ending the madness," Raila noted.

Serial killer arrested

Last week police apprehended a suspect who confessed to having killed 12 children in various parts of the country.

In a statement recorded with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), 20-year-old Wanjala narrated the history of killings, tracing his first kill to when he was only 15.

"The predator was barely 16, when he executed his first victim five years ago. Purity Maweu, a 12-year-old girl was the first to fall prey to the killer. The young girl was kidnapped from Kiima Kimwe in Machakos and her blood sucked by the killer, before being left for dead.