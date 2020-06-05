AU High Representative for Infrastructure and ODM Leader Raila Odinga has locked horns with the United States after he issued a statement fiercely defending African Development Bank (AFDB) CEO Akinwumi Adesina.

Adesina faced an internal investigation after a whistle-blower accused him of improper conduct.

The internal review report cleared the Bank President of any wrongdoing but the United States has insisted that he faces an independent review - prompting protest by Odinga.

"This whole sage began when a whistle blower made allegations of violations of procurement, contract issuance, and recruitment procedures. These allegations were promptly and thorough investigated by the Executive Board its relevant committee and a determination made that they were baseless.

“However, a few individuals are not satisfied with the board’s findings and decided to pursue the issue outside the bank’s processes…We reject this attempt to operate outside the law governing the operations of the bank. If not checked, these maneuvers can destabilize a well-functioning institution at a time when the continent needs it the most," Odinga's statement in part.

Nigeria, which is the largest shareholder at AFDB, has also defended Adesina from the allegations of impropriety.

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari said the country would stand solidly behind Adesina in his bid to remain at the helm of the bank.

The American government is the second largest shareholder of AFDB and the tussle with Nigeria and other member countries is likely to affect the operations of the bank.