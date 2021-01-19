Spectre International, a company linked to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is in court over a Sh20 million tax impropriety.

A total of ten suspects were presented at Milimani Law Courts to answer to the charges where they are accused of diverting three lorries destined for Mwanza, Tanzania leading to tax loss.

Citing lack of evidence, Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi dismissed charge against eight of the accused persons leaving two employees of Spectre International with a case to answer.

The two - Salim Nyakundi Masea and Joseph Njenga Thimwa - are said to have commandeered the three lorries and diverted them to Patialla Distillers Kenya Limited in Embakasi.

The three lorries were loaded with 32 drums of high quality spirit which was supposed to be used in the manufacture of dry gin.

A third suspect, John Mayenga Ongechi, escaped soon after he granted cash bail in October 2016.