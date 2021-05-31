President Ndayishimiye is in the country to lead Burundi-Kenya delegations in bilateral talks before addressing a joint press briefing. He will also be the guest of honor at the Madaraka day celebrations tomorrow.

However, scenes at the airport left Kenyans in wonder as he was received by ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.

It is expected for a President to be received by another Head of State or the Vice-President.

Kenyans also expected to see Governor Nyongo at the welcoming ceremony as he is the County’s governor.

President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta later on received President Ndayishimiye and First Lady Angeline Ndayubaha Ndayishimiye at State Lodge, Kisumu.

Many have speculated that this is still a bid to push for the opposition leader for 2022 elections.

Raila Receives Uhuru's Madaraka Day Chief Guest in Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya

