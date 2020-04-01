Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday confirmed that 22 more people had tested positive for the Coronavirus disease, being the highest number of confirmed cases since the first patient was announced.

The new infections bring the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya to 81.

The CS outlined that the new infections were discovered after 300 samples were tested at various labs in the country.

"This is the largest number we have received in a single day and commensurately the largest number we have tested in a single day. Of the 22, 13 are men and 9 are female. Let me also add that 21 of the 22 cases are people who are currently in quarantine and that tells you the importance of the exercise we have been carrying out," the CS stated cautioning Kenyans that the disease had started spreading widely within the population.

New confirmed cases by nationality

The CS announced that among the 22 new confirmed cases, 18 are Kenyans, 2 are Pakistanis and 2 others are Cameroonians.

"In terms of county of origin - and note that these are not people tested in those counties or arrived in those counties - Kakamega we have 1 resident, Kiambu 2 residents, Kilifi 1, Machakos 1, Mombasa 7, Murang'a 1, Nairobi 1, Nyamira 1 and International the 4 as I have mentioned from Cameroon and Pakistan," the CS elaborated.

