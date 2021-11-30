RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Rihanna declared national hero of Barbados

Cyprian Kimutai

Finally free...after 55 long years.

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - NOVEMBER 30: Rihanna, honored as a National Hero, attends the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021 in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Prince of Wales arrived in the country ahead of its transition to a republic within the Commonwealth. This week, it formally removes Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and the current governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason, will be sworn in as president. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - NOVEMBER 30: Rihanna, honored as a National Hero, attends the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021 in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Prince of Wales arrived in the country ahead of its transition to a republic within the Commonwealth. This week, it formally removes Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and the current governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason, will be sworn in as president. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

After a dazzling display of Barbadian dance and music, complete with speeches celebrating the end of colonialism, Barbadian singer Rihanna was declared a national hero by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the leader of the latest sovereign state.

"May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions,” Mottley told Rihanna, a reference to her 2012 chart-topping single Diamonds.

On Tuesday, Barbados ditched Britain’s Queen Elizabeth as head of state, forging a new republic and severing its last remaining colonial bonds nearly 400 years after the first English ships arrived at the Caribbean island.

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - NOVEMBER 30: Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, former cricketer Garfield Sobers, President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason, Rihanna, and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales stand during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021 in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Prince of Wales arrived in the country ahead of its transition to a republic within the Commonwealth. This week, it formally removes Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and the current governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason, will be sworn in as president. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - NOVEMBER 30: Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, former cricketer Garfield Sobers, President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason, Rihanna, and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales stand during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021 in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Prince of Wales arrived in the country ahead of its transition to a republic within the Commonwealth. This week, it formally removes Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and the current governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason, will be sworn in as president. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

At the strike of midnight, the new republic was born to the cheers of hundreds of people lining Chamberlain Bridge in the capital, Bridgetown. A 21 gun salute fired as the national anthem of Barbados was played over a crowded Heroes Square.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, stood somberly as Queen Elizabeth’s royal standard was lowered and the new Barbados declared.

“Full stop this colonial page,” Winston Farrell, a Barbadian poet told the ceremony. “Some have grown up stupid under the Union Jack, lost in the castle of their skin.”

“It is about us, rising out of the cane fields, reclaiming our history,” he said. “End all that she mean, put a Bajan there instead.”

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

