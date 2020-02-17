Samples of internal organs belonging to the Kenyan MCA found dead in a hotel in India have been preserved for analysis.

Reports by an Indian newspaper, Hindustan Times indicated that Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi's viscera were sent to a forensic lab to establish the casue of death.

It has also emerged that the Indian doctors who conducted a post-mortem on Saturday were responsible for the reservation of the samples.

Meanwhile, police in India who have been indicating the incident suspect the MCA died of a heart attack but they are probing if there was any foul play in the death.

The daily also said that police had checked CCTV footage of the hotel where MCA Omondi was staying.

Body arrived in Kenya

An Indian co-ordinate went to Omondi's room to call him for shopping and sightseeing, as they had planned earlier but he did not answer the door.

One of the other MCAs had to be called to the hotel and when the staff opened the door using a duplicate key his body was found lying on the floor.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared dead before admission.

His body arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday night from India, where it was received by family and members of the Kiambu County Assembly.